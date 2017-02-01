Task Force reports another prostitution arrest
A Terre Haute woman has been arrested on suspicion of prostitution as part of a crackdown by the Vigo County Drug Task Force. Jennifer Hon, 44, formerly of Clewiston, Florida, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of prostitution.
