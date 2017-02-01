Suspect wanted for battery and burglary at 1931 Woodlawn Ave. arrested
A second suspect who was wanted in connection with a burglary and a battery at a home on Woodlawn Avenue has been arrested. Kody Wright, 32 of Danville, Ill., was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Jan. 31 just after 4:30 p.m. Court documents state the back door was kicked in and the suspects began 'ransacking a bedroom' looking for something.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ever had to crap in your hand? (Apr '14)
|2 min
|Christy K
|15
|fbi to investigate graffiti......huh? (Sep '08)
|5 min
|So yeah
|7
|Baddest man in Terre Haute?
|7 min
|Walter Walter
|13
|Basket of deplorables
|9 min
|Hillary Clinton
|1
|South Highschool
|13 min
|So yeah
|7
|Kaylin from Denny's
|39 min
|popeye7
|8
|Sammi Quinn
|59 min
|Latarius
|47
|TH South Principal is Psychotic
|59 min
|Your choice
|6
|Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Clear now
|88
|ISU Basketball
|3 hr
|Jake Odom
|25
|
|VCSC closed meetings Tuesday
|4 hr
|Topgeebster
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC