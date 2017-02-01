Suspect wanted for battery and burgla...

Suspect wanted for battery and burglary at 1931 Woodlawn Ave. arrested

A second suspect who was wanted in connection with a burglary and a battery at a home on Woodlawn Avenue has been arrested. Kody Wright, 32 of Danville, Ill., was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Jan. 31 just after 4:30 p.m. Court documents state the back door was kicked in and the suspects began 'ransacking a bedroom' looking for something.

