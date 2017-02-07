Suspect arrested in Tuesday afternoon...

Suspect arrested in Tuesday afternoon robbery

Randy L. Sterling, 39, was arrested about 6 p.m. by city police on preliminary charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement. The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Fort Harrison Road and 21st Street.

