Suspect arrested in Tuesday afternoon robbery
Randy L. Sterling, 39, was arrested about 6 p.m. by city police on preliminary charges of robbery and resisting law enforcement. The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Fort Harrison Road and 21st Street.
|
