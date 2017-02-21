Suspect arrested for Ft. Harrison CVS...

Suspect arrested for Ft. Harrison CVS robbery now charged with robbery of Poplar Street CVS

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The suspect who was arrested on Feb. 7 in connection to a robbery at the CVS on Ft. Harrison is now facing charges for a robbery at the CVS on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can anyone tell me anything about Steve Crawford? 43 min Older Lady 1
Black Harley Davidson at Kroger 1 hr Mysterylove101 4
Anyone know Jason Perry? 1 hr Huh 3
Duke Energy Meetings 1 hr kwatt hours 1
Drug test 2 hr Not rocket science 4
Does anyone know Billy Sebastian 3 hr JustAnotherHoosier 6
James Alexaner 3 hr KevinB 1
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 8 hr Geebster 1,898
West vigo principal 8 hr True 9
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC