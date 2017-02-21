Suspect arrested for Ft. Harrison CVS robbery now charged with robbery of Poplar Street CVS
The suspect who was arrested on Feb. 7 in connection to a robbery at the CVS on Ft. Harrison is now facing charges for a robbery at the CVS on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can anyone tell me anything about Steve Crawford?
|43 min
|Older Lady
|1
|Black Harley Davidson at Kroger
|1 hr
|Mysterylove101
|4
|Anyone know Jason Perry?
|1 hr
|Huh
|3
|Duke Energy Meetings
|1 hr
|kwatt hours
|1
|Drug test
|2 hr
|Not rocket science
|4
|Does anyone know Billy Sebastian
|3 hr
|JustAnotherHoosier
|6
|James Alexaner
|3 hr
|KevinB
|1
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Geebster
|1,898
|West vigo principal
|8 hr
|True
|9
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC