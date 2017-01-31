Students to get free FAFSA filing hel...

Students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Wabash Valley college-bound students will be able to get help filling out FAFSA financial aid forms on Feb. 12 as part of College Goal Sunday. Financial aid professionals will be on hand at 2 p.m. in the Oakley Auditorium of Ivy Tech Community College main campus, 8000 S. Education Dr., Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All Muslims should be deported and all Mosques... 1 min Last Man Out 34
New Casino 3 min Duke defender 69
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 33 min Sue 5,179
ISU should be boycotted on all levels. 38 min Duke defender 27
Hamilton Center subacute mental hospital 39 min Snakes Woman 5
News Vigo Sheriff doesna t want to repeat history re... 41 min Duke defender 3
News RHIT President Jim Conwell's statement to campu... 42 min Duke defender 1
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 1 hr Screwed ExCustomer 86
Tom McCarter is a liar!! 3 hr DontWorryAboutIt 15
South Highschool 7 hr Parent 5
ISU Basketball 20 hr Hill Topper 24
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Tue DannyT 1,846
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC