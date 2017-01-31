Students to get free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday
Wabash Valley college-bound students will be able to get help filling out FAFSA financial aid forms on Feb. 12 as part of College Goal Sunday. Financial aid professionals will be on hand at 2 p.m. in the Oakley Auditorium of Ivy Tech Community College main campus, 8000 S. Education Dr., Terre Haute.
