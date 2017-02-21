State seeks input to make getting around easier for disabled
The Americans With Disabilities Act Community Advisory Working Group is accepting applications from those who are interested. The deadline to apply is March 1. A news release from the state says people with disabilities, or those who provide services to people with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.
|
