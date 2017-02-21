State seeks input to make getting aro...

State seeks input to make getting around easier for disabled

12 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The Americans With Disabilities Act Community Advisory Working Group is accepting applications from those who are interested. The deadline to apply is March 1. A news release from the state says people with disabilities, or those who provide services to people with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

Terre Haute, IN

