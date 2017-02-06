Spencer man pleads guilty in abductio...

Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying of toddler

There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 8 hrs ago, titled Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying of toddler. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Court records show a southern Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to the murder and kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl under a deal in which prosecutors would dismiss other charges including rape and child molesting. Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer provided factual basis to plead guilty to charges in the slaying of Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen Circuit Court on Friday.

Terrible

Terre Haute, IN

#1 6 hrs ago
And the governments connection in D.C.

https://m.youtube.com/watch...

Terrible

Terre Haute, IN

#2 6 hrs ago
Main stream Atlanta local news.

https://youtu.be/6SQiQzd__XA

duh

Winchester, KY

#3 5 hrs ago
Terrible wrote:
Main stream Atlanta local news.

https://youtu.be/6SQiQzd__XA
Fake News brought to you by a Pais Shill. Get help!

