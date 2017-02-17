Solar farm planned for 17-acre site i...

Solar farm planned for 17-acre site in central Indiana

6 hrs ago

Officials expect work to start this spring on construction of a 17-acre solar farm in the central Indiana city of Greenfield. City officials have finalized the sale of the property to the Indiana Municipal Power Agency.

