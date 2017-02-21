SMWC ranks 13th in Washington Monthly...

SMWC ranks 13th in Washington Monthly's list for education quality, affordability

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Saturday, titled SMWC ranks 13th in Washington Monthly's list for education quality, affordability.

An annual college guide has included Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in an "exclusive list" ranking colleges on quality of education and affordability for non-wealthy students. "For the past four years, we've ranked America's colleges and universities based on their 'Bang for the Buck' - that is, the extent to which they charge students who aren't rich a reasonable price for quality education that will advance them in their careers," Washington Monthly College Guide data manager Robert Kelchen wrote in an introduction to the rankings published last fall.

hdue73$:

Terre Haute, IN

#1 Saturday
Good
