Sister Rose Marita won't be kept from the kitchen

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaHer baking is a blessing: Sister Rose Marita scrapes banana bread batter off of a scraper with her finger as she bakes in Providence Hall on Wednesday at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Loaves of love: Nothing seems to deter 95-year-old Sister Rose Marita Riordan, and her fellow Sisters of Providence often ask her to give them some of her energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.