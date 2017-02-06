Several Hurt When Semi Hits School Bus In Owen County
Just before 8:00 a.m. Monday a south bound semi-truck on US 231 crossed the center line and struck a northbound Spencer- Owen School Bus carrying 31 passengers. Indiana State Police say that the semi hit the front driver's side of the bus head on and then slid down the entire left side of the bus, pushing the bus off the road.
