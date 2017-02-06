Several Hurt When Semi Hits School Bu...

Several Hurt When Semi Hits School Bus In Owen County

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Just before 8:00 a.m. Monday a south bound semi-truck on US 231 crossed the center line and struck a northbound Spencer- Owen School Bus carrying 31 passengers. Indiana State Police say that the semi hit the front driver's side of the bus head on and then slid down the entire left side of the bus, pushing the bus off the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Patrece Dayton (Jan '14) 1 hr Master-bates 28
Matt & Brandy Creasey 1 hr Master-bates 27
Being Liberal is a Mental Illness 2 hr Terrible 10
Longhorn Steakhouse 2 hr YG2BSM 30
News Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying ... 2 hr Terrible 4
Teri Lynn Parsons-Roberts 4 hr Done one 1
Jeremy Rich 5 hr Call it how I see it 16
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr RaidersOfTheLostGeeb 1,857
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 8 hr Just wondering 35
Firing 17 hr Ccs 4
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC