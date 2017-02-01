Senate leader warns of Terre Haute casino's 'uphill battle'
Backers of a proposed Terre Haute casino are undaunted by a legislative leader's comment that their efforts face an "uphill battle" in the General Assembly. Sen. David Long, R-Fort Wayne, made the statement Thursday, saying the proposal would affect everyone in the "saturated" industry.
