Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmac...

Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery crisis

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Indiana is leading the nation in pharmacy robberies with 175 reported in 2015 alone, according to the Indiana Board of Pharmacy. For Lynn Hostetler, he's witnessed the same families come in and out of his pharmacy in Brazil for nearly 50 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chandler Coronell (Mar '14) 56 min Taylor rose kindred 24
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 1 hr Just say no 21
Churches silent support gambling and corruption... 1 hr Just say no 8
TH South Principal is Psychotic 1 hr In the know 13
Tammy Chandler 1 hr Across State Lines 2
Taylor Kindred 2 hr Taylor rose kindred 24
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 2 hr Regular 36
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Curious 1,850
ISU Basketball 6 hr Dunkin Dognuts 31
Police car chase tonight 7 hr Patty 12
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC