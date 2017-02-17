Sen. Ford takes name off vending sales tax bill
State Sen. Jon Ford is no longer a sponsor of a bill that would remove the state sales tax from vending machine purchases of food. "I have decided to remove myself as the Senate sponsor of House Bill 1013," Ford, R-Terre Haute, said Monday in a statement.
