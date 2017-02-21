Second arrest made in Feb. 8 armed robbery
A second person has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 8 armed robbery of two people who gave an Indianapolis man a ride. Marcus Blanton, 22, of Terre Haute, was arrested Thursday for armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and robbery resulting in bodily injury.
|
