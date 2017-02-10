School counselors helping more than ever in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- YeVonne Jones' high school counselor played a pivotal role in her life, and because of it, she decided to pursue the same career path and "give back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess
|1 hr
|Rex
|7
|Mary Page thread
|1 hr
|UNiqutiEE
|2
|Duke Energy Thugs
|1 hr
|Hadyshad
|20
|Meijers workers
|1 hr
|Curious
|3
|Former Hendricks Power CEO sentenced to 33 mont...
|1 hr
|Hadyshad
|1
|Duke Energy warns customers against utility sca...
|1 hr
|Hadyshad
|6
|Alexis Newport (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|isu
|47
|VCSC suspends almost 30 students thousands of n...
|2 hr
|Jill Matox
|19
|Rick Burger
|7 hr
|Marketplace
|19
|Terre Haute South coaches seem to like young girls
|10 hr
|Sick
|7
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC