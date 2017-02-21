Rolling closures to stymie I-69 traffic around Anderson
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the closures will occur between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday between exits 226 and 234. The agency says law enforcement will slow traffic for about 10 minutes, allowing telephone utility crews to safely install a service line across the highway.
Read more at Tribune-Star.
