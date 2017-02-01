Robinson, Paris beat state average in police, fire pension funding
Robinson and Paris are among hundreds of Illinois communities where police and firefighter pensions are not fully funded, according to state data. But the two cities are doing better than most, and neither favors a proposed consolidation of funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|17 min
|_Zoey_
|5,182
|Bill Simrell locked up
|28 min
|DJP
|20
|Anyone want to watch me Master-bate
|37 min
|Master-bates
|3
|Basket of deplorables
|1 hr
|Gross
|7
|Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|Gross
|96
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|1 hr
|Master-bates
|5
|Any girls like to play after a workout? - Plane...
|2 hr
|Fitness dude
|5
|VCSC closed meetings Tuesday
|6 hr
|Public Education
|11
|ISU Basketball
|7 hr
|Angry Tax Paying ...
|28
|South Highschool
|8 hr
|Ted bundy
|9
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Rep
|1,847
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC