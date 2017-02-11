Road Closure due to Snapped Telephone Pole
The Terre Haute Police Department says a semi tractor trailer struck a pole while turning, causing power lines to be down across U.S. 41. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Terre Haute City Police are currently redirecting traffic and are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
