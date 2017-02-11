Road Closure due to Snapped Telephone...

Road Closure due to Snapped Telephone Pole

16 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

The Terre Haute Police Department says a semi tractor trailer struck a pole while turning, causing power lines to be down across U.S. 41. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office and Terre Haute City Police are currently redirecting traffic and are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

