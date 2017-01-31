RHIT President Jim Conwell's statemen...

RHIT President Jim Conwell's statement to campus on Immigration Policy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

"At Rose-Hulman we pride ourselves on our culture of inclusiveness. When a member of our family is threatened, we always pull together to show our support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashlynn Squires (Jun '16) 34 min umad 9
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 53 min livinglife 12
Hamilton Center subacute mental hospital 2 hr name some names 3
South Highschool 2 hr Parent 5
best bar in terre haute (Jan '15) 3 hr Jack be nimble 41
News Terre Haute residents see higher sewer rate bil... 3 hr For Real 7
Hey guys check this ladies out! 3 hr Lisa 1
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 4 hr That one guy 83
ISU Basketball 16 hr Hill Topper 24
Tom McCarter is a liar!! 16 hr dash riprock 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 19 hr DannyT 1,846
TH SOUTH principal blocked by VCSC from making ... 23 hr isu 35
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC