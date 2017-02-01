Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer to reality
The first step in rezoning more than 7 acres of property across from Bill Farr Drive, located on the east side of Indiana 46/U.S. 40, took place Wednesday evening when the Vigo County Area Plan Commission recommended the change from a heavy industrial district to a commercial retail district on the request of Gibson Development LLC. Greg Gibson, manager of the Terre Haute-based business, previously said he's been working with a grocery retailer, which prefers not to be identified until the deal is complete, about opening a store on the property. "[Lind] made the case that he needed to rezone that area," said Fred Wilson, president of the Area Plan Commission.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Oh boy another future ribbon cutting!!!!!
|
United States
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Yay more minimum wage jobs coming to the valley! Low to zero benefits! Exciting economic development news indeed!
Betty Sue you can now have that third job you've been contemplating! Congrats! You go girl!!
|
#3 10 hrs ago
So who is it?
|
#4 8 hrs ago
There are already two grocery stores right there.
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Marsh Supermarket
|
#6 6 hrs ago
I forgot about them.... good call. I heard Aldi was looking to change location. I don't think Kroger is happy on wabash. I heard Costco is looking to hire about 150 ppl in the middle indiana area.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Trader Joe's
|
#8 2 hrs ago
ShariaBucks
http://static.infowars.com/politicalsidebarim...
|
|
