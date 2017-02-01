There are on the Tribune-Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer to reality. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The first step in rezoning more than 7 acres of property across from Bill Farr Drive, located on the east side of Indiana 46/U.S. 40, took place Wednesday evening when the Vigo County Area Plan Commission recommended the change from a heavy industrial district to a commercial retail district on the request of Gibson Development LLC. Greg Gibson, manager of the Terre Haute-based business, previously said he's been working with a grocery retailer, which prefers not to be identified until the deal is complete, about opening a store on the property. "[Lind] made the case that he needed to rezone that area," said Fred Wilson, president of the Area Plan Commission.

