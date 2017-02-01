Rezoning for grocery retailer one ste...

Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer to reality

There are 8 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer to reality. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The first step in rezoning more than 7 acres of property across from Bill Farr Drive, located on the east side of Indiana 46/U.S. 40, took place Wednesday evening when the Vigo County Area Plan Commission recommended the change from a heavy industrial district to a commercial retail district on the request of Gibson Development LLC. Greg Gibson, manager of the Terre Haute-based business, previously said he's been working with a grocery retailer, which prefers not to be identified until the deal is complete, about opening a store on the property. "[Lind] made the case that he needed to rezone that area," said Fred Wilson, president of the Area Plan Commission.

Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#1 15 hrs ago
Oh boy another future ribbon cutting!!!!!
For Real

United States

#2 10 hrs ago
Yay more minimum wage jobs coming to the valley! Low to zero benefits! Exciting economic development news indeed!

Betty Sue you can now have that third job you've been contemplating! Congrats! You go girl!!

who

Terre Haute, IN

#3 10 hrs ago
So who is it?
Concerned

Terre Haute, IN

#4 8 hrs ago
There are already two grocery stores right there.

Master-bates

Terre Haute, IN

#5 8 hrs ago
Marsh Supermarket

Wondering myself

Terre Haute, IN

#6 6 hrs ago
Master-bates wrote:
Marsh Supermarket
I forgot about them.... good call. I heard Aldi was looking to change location. I don't think Kroger is happy on wabash. I heard Costco is looking to hire about 150 ppl in the middle indiana area.
Anonymous

Terre Haute, IN

#7 5 hrs ago
Trader Joe's
anon

Terre Haute, IN

#8 2 hrs ago
ShariaBucks

http://static.infowars.com/politicalsidebarim...
