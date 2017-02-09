Reynolds promoted to associate VP at ISU
Submitted photoNew VP: Before coming to Indiana State, Reynolds had worked at Eastern Illinois University and at Ivy Tech.Leah Reynolds ISU President Dan Bradley announced Leah Reynolds has accepted an expanded role and will serve as the university's associate vice president for inclusive excellence. Bradley, in a letter to the campus community, said Reynolds will serve as the senior adviser for policy development and issues related to inclusive excellence, equal opportunity and affirmative action as well as overseeing the Title IX and discrimination policy enforcement.
