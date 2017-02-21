Reward up to $50K in Delphi double ho...

Reward up to $50K in Delphi double homicide case

Carroll County- At approximately 12:15 p.m. on February 14, 2017, the bodies of Abigail J. Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, both from Delphi, IN, were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, east of Delphi, IN, in Carroll County. The teens had been reported missing the previous day by family members.

