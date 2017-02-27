Reward nearing $100K in Delphi double...

Reward nearing $100K in Delphi double murder case

Photo providedPolice have said this person is the main suspect in the Delphi double homicide case and are seeking tips regarding the person's identity. DELPHI - A reward for information has grown to $96,000 as authorities continue investigating the murders of two teenage Delphi girls.

