There are 3 comments on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Replacing 3 Vigo high schools poses complications. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

Some members of the public are asking the Vigo County School Corp. to look at total replacement of Terre Haute North and South Vigo high schools, and Superintendent Danny Tanoos said Monday that is a third option. But that option brings some complications if existing sites are used - a brand new North and South would have to be built on athletics fields, and athletics would have to be relocated for two or three years, he said.

Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#1 1 hr ago
That's my money not the schools.
Duke defender

Terre Haute, IN

#2 1 hr ago
He have a Terre Haute income Tax at 6 percent on income, and a ten cent tax on all food that is bought in the city.
Billy Bob

Crawfordsville, IN

#3 55 min ago
We need a black "ghetto" school (gays can go there too, plus white trash) which might as well be a warehouse with troughs cuz ain't nobody learning nothing, an Asian school with Muslims (might as well be at dog and cat pound to use euthanized animals for dishes with woks), and majority people. Let's vote!!!!!!!!
