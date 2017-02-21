Rebuilding set to start for badly dam...

Rebuilding set to start for badly damaged I-465 bridge

A contractor is set to begin rebuilding a bridge over Interstate 465 in Indianapolis that was badly damaged when it was hit by a semitrailer's load in early January. The state highway department says crews are scheduled to start Monday night installing four new steel-reinforced, concrete beams for the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city's west side.

