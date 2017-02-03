Randy Salman to Perform with Jazz Piano Trio in Terre Haute, Feb. 12
Randy Salman, professor of clarinet and woodwind area coordinator at DePauw University, will perform with John Spicknall's Jazz Piano Trio at Indiana State University on February 12. The 2 p.m. concert will take place in the recital hall of the Landini Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basket of deplorables
|19 min
|XXX
|21
|Republican women
|24 min
|Angry Tax Paying ...
|2
|Whats the deal with Indians owning gas stations... (Jan '12)
|51 min
|David George
|112
|Anybody know kayte Thompson (Howard ) now??
|1 hr
|Kyle
|14
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,853
|Cheryls grab and go
|2 hr
|Mary S
|4
|Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sue
|5,189
|Police car chase tonight
|4 hr
|Shane
|13
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|6 hr
|Richard Saunders
|22
|TH South Principal is Psychotic
|10 hr
|In the know
|13
|
|ISU Basketball
|15 hr
|Dunkin Dognuts
|31
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC