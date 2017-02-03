Randy Salman to Perform with Jazz Piano Trio in Terre Haute, Feb. 12

Randy Salman, professor of clarinet and woodwind area coordinator at DePauw University, will perform with John Spicknall's Jazz Piano Trio at Indiana State University on February 12. The 2 p.m. concert will take place in the recital hall of the Landini Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.

