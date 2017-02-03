Randy Salman to Perform with Jazz Pia...

Randy Salman to Perform with Jazz Piano Trio in Terre Haute, Feb. 12

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

Randy Salman, professor of clarinet and woodwind area coordinator at DePauw University, will perform with John Spicknall's Jazz Piano Trio at Indiana State University on February 12. The 2 p.m. concert will take place in the recital hall of the Landini Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The concert is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Basket of deplorables 19 min XXX 21
Republican women 24 min Angry Tax Paying ... 2
Whats the deal with Indians owning gas stations... (Jan '12) 51 min David George 112
Anybody know kayte Thompson (Howard ) now?? 1 hr Kyle 14
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 1 hr Observer 1,853
Cheryls grab and go 2 hr Mary S 4
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 2 hr Sue 5,189
Police car chase tonight 4 hr Shane 13
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 6 hr Richard Saunders 22
TH South Principal is Psychotic 10 hr In the know 13
ISU Basketball 15 hr Dunkin Dognuts 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC