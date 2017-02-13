Rallying for Unity

Rallying for Unity

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeImportant message: Mariangel Morales, who spoke at Monday's vigil on behalf of the Indiana State University Student Government Association, talks about the importance of standing up for one another. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake All in this together: Brice Yates, director of the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at Indiana State University, spoke about uniting to support one another at the Unity Candlelight Vigil on Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
calvary temple on maple avenue preacher 1 hr checkin on the ch... 1
Easy in brazil 1 hr Easy in Brazil 3
THFD benefits (truth) 3 hr Ladder 5 11
Adrian "fed snitch" smith 3 hr worthless 4
Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09) 4 hr Slimy Sam 174
News Conservatory of Music closed; auction is Feb. 25 4 hr Andy 1
Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f... 4 hr Normy 19
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 5 hr Suspicious 1,873
CPS...what the hell is going on??? 5 hr terri 15
Duke Energy Thugs 7 hr Radiation 33
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC