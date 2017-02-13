Rallying for Unity
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeImportant message: Mariangel Morales, who spoke at Monday's vigil on behalf of the Indiana State University Student Government Association, talks about the importance of standing up for one another. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake All in this together: Brice Yates, director of the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at Indiana State University, spoke about uniting to support one another at the Unity Candlelight Vigil on Monday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|calvary temple on maple avenue preacher
|1 hr
|checkin on the ch...
|1
|Easy in brazil
|1 hr
|Easy in Brazil
|3
|THFD benefits (truth)
|3 hr
|Ladder 5
|11
|Adrian "fed snitch" smith
|3 hr
|worthless
|4
|Amatuer Radio is polluting our neighborhoods (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Slimy Sam
|174
|Conservatory of Music closed; auction is Feb. 25
|4 hr
|Andy
|1
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|4 hr
|Normy
|19
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Suspicious
|1,873
|CPS...what the hell is going on???
|5 hr
|terri
|15
|Duke Energy Thugs
|7 hr
|Radiation
|33
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC