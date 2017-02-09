Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term cut by Obama
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 22 hrs ago, titled Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term cut by Obama. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera unexpectedly returned to the island on Thursday to serve the remainder of a sentence commuted by outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, according to the San Juan mayor's office. A mayoral official said Lopez disembarked from an American Airlines jet that landed in the capital of San Juan just after 4:30 p.m. local time.
#1 21 hrs ago
They said Obama was not releasing violent criminals?
