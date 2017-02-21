Police: Two hurt in Terre Haute shooting

Police: Two hurt in Terre Haute shooting

11 hrs ago

Two people were injured in a shooting about noon today at Warren Village, 1300 N. 25th St., according to Terre Haute police. Police Chief John Plasse said one person was flown to an Indiana hospital and a second was taken by ambulance to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

