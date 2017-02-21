Police Make Second Arrest In Connecti...

Police Make Second Arrest In Connection To Armed Robbery Sunday, February 26

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

At the end of the ride the couple were allegedly robbed when their rider pulled out two guns and "pistol whipped" them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of In... 9 min News to know 1
News The Off Season: The man and the moon 16 min Duke defender 1
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 20 min Knowing 63
Who said it? 48 min Cheeto lover 22
Terre Haute THOTS!!! 49 min ReelDealMom3 18
dennis dillon 1 hr One who knows the... 85
I want you 1 hr Shaniqua 4
felon could coach your son (Feb '09) 2 hr Truth 123
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 14 hr geeb ster 1,905
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC