Police find two one pot meth labs during traffic stop
Officers from the Vigo County Drug Task Force and the Terre Haute Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit stopped a red 2002 Mercury. Police say during the stop, they discovered two active "one pot" mobile meth labs inside the vehicle.
