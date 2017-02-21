Plans advance for highway bridge for ...

Plans advance for highway bridge for Nickel Plate Trail

A nearly 40-mile-long pedestrian and biking trail in northern Indiana is moving closer to getting a pedestrian bridge over a state highway. Kokomo's Board of Public Works gave its approval last week to an agreement between the city and the Indiana Department of Transportation that will allow Kokomo to build a bridge over Indiana 931 for the Nickel Plate Trail.

