Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor emails secret
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 9 hrs ago, titled Pence asks Indiana court to keep some governor emails secret. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to let him keep secret some documents emailed to him while he was the state's governor. The request comes after an Indianapolis lawyer earlier this month sought the overturning of a state appeals court decision denying access to emails sent to Pence in 2014 in which a staffer for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott outlined a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama's executive order on immigration.
#1 5 hrs ago
Good!
