Pedestrian involved in accident near Third and Oak dies
The pedestrian involved in an auto accident about 8 p.m. Friday near Third and Oak streets has died, Terre Haute police said this morning. Edward A. French, 86, of Solon, Ohio, died from his injuries Sunday at Regional Hospital, according to a news release from Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen.
