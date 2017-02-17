Pedestrian involved in accident near ...

Pedestrian involved in accident near Third and Oak dies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The pedestrian involved in an auto accident about 8 p.m. Friday near Third and Oak streets has died, Terre Haute police said this morning. Edward A. French, 86, of Solon, Ohio, died from his injuries Sunday at Regional Hospital, according to a news release from Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did Richard Gibbs die?? 3 min Family 10
Angela Poff 4 min really 21
Don Tyler 7 min Master-bates 3
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 15 min 2twisted 5,258
Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f... 1 hr Northsider 41
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Dan the Man 1,896
mike lane (Apr '15) 4 hr Duh 44
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,032,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC