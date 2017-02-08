One hurt Parke County fire

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole said the resident was treated at Union Hospital Clinton and released after being taken by ambulance from the scene. The fire was reported about 3 a.m. on Pam Drive west of U.S. 41. An investigator from the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the scene to investigate.

