No injuries in early morning school bus mishap in Sullivan County
Sheriff Clark Cottom stated in a presss release that a school bus left the roadway and drove into a field near Indiana 63 and Indiana 48 between Grasville and Fairbanks. Students from Rural Christian Academy , a charter school in Graysville, were on board the bus and no one was reported as being injured.
|
