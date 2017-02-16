No dice: Casino bill dies in committee
The 5-5 vote Wednesday of the 10-member Indiana Senate Public Policy Committee means Sen. Jon Ford's Senate Bill 354 stalls in committee. Ford said the heart of his bill - letting Rising Star casino in Rising Sun transfer nearly 750 unused gaming positions to Terre Haute - is just "too big of an issue" to try keep it alive as an amendment to another bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where in town can you still buy spice (Nov '12)
|31 min
|jeff
|100
|best bar in terre haute (Jan '15)
|40 min
|Drunkkkkkkk
|52
|To Duke Defender
|50 min
|questioning
|8
|Mary Page
|1 hr
|Amanda
|9
|Baddest man in Terre Haute?
|2 hr
|He the man
|42
|Norm Loudermilk got fired as a police officer f...
|2 hr
|Northsider
|23
|Who made you smile today? (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Colin
|21
|HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!!
|2 hr
|Shaniqua
|49
|Mike Ellis Law commercial (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Manure
|24
|Union Hospital $3.5 Million Law Suit
|7 hr
|MsBeasley
|12
|
|new Jail At Old Weston Paper Company!
|10 hr
|dogman
|28
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|calm voice
|1,882
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC