No dice: Casino bill dies in committee

3 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The 5-5 vote Wednesday of the 10-member Indiana Senate Public Policy Committee means Sen. Jon Ford's Senate Bill 354 stalls in committee. Ford said the heart of his bill - letting Rising Star casino in Rising Sun transfer nearly 750 unused gaming positions to Terre Haute - is just "too big of an issue" to try keep it alive as an amendment to another bill.

