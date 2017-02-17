New trial date set in stabbing, arson...

New trial date set in stabbing, arson case

A new trial date of April 17 has been set for Larry Paul Prouse III, who is accused of murder in the Aug. 21 stabbing death of a Clay County woman. Prouse, 33, appeared in Vigo Superior Court 6 for a brief hearing Friday morning.

