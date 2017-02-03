Milestone: Feb. 5, 2017

On Jan. 27, Rockville Correctional Facility honored recreation coordinator Joe Anderson, who retired after 40 years of employment. Anderson began his career with RCF on Nov.14, 1976, as a Recreation Leader 4. He was promoted to his current position on Aug. 20, 2000.

