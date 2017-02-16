Mecca family tells story of how smoke...

Mecca family tells story of how smoke alarms saved lives

Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeSaving lives: Lindsay Brewer , disaster program manager for the West Central Indiana branch of the American Red Cross, talks to Cathy and Jessica Evans, who survived a house fire thanks to the efforts of Red Cross volunteers installing smoke detectors. Recognition: Don and Virginia Gorrell were responsible for installing smoke detectors in Cathy Evans' home in Mecca, which helped save the Evans' lives after a kitchen fire.Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeThankful: Jessica Evans and her mother, Cathy, survived a fire at their home in Mecca thanks to smoke detectors installed by American Red Cross volunteers.

Terre Haute, IN

