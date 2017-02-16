Mazda recalls nearly 174K cars to fix faulty seats
Mazda is recalling about 174,000 small cars in the U.S. because the seats can change angles suddenly, making the vehicles hard to drive. The recall covers the Mazda 2 subcompact from the 2011 model year and the 2010 and 2011 Mazda 3 and Mazdaspeed 3 compacts.
