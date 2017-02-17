'Mass incarceration' to be explored at economics workshop

Indiana State University's Center for Economic Education plans to take a closer look at U.S. incarceration rates during a panel discussion Feb. 28 at United Campus Ministries. The discussion, open to the community, is set for noon to 2 p.m. in the UCM sanctuary at 321 N. Seventh St. Panelists include Richard Lotspeich, ISU professor of economics; Brian Schaefer, ISU assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice; Melody Merida, pastor of congregational care at LifeJourney Church; and Wesley Lagenour, an ISU student interested in social justice.

