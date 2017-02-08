Mary Lou Retton next up in ISU speake...

Mary Lou Retton next up in ISU speaker Series

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Mary Lou Retton, who won America's first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics in 1984, is coming to Indiana State University as part of the University Speaker Series on Feb. 28. Retton, who won the hearts of Americans with her performance at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, will speak at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nate Wells is an informant in Terre Haute 2 min Haaaaa 4
Who made you smile today? (Nov '14) 12 min Peep 16
Duke Energy Speaks With Forked Tongue... 34 min Chief 1
Mary Page 44 min Billy the goat 1
News Bassett gets probation in marijuana case 53 min Family 8
Shelbie 1 hr Youknow 5
Civil War Is Coming to the U.S Are You Ready? 1 hr Laptown 4
Rick Burger 4 hr isu 17
Longhorn Steakhouse 9 hr Macho Man 40
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 10 hr Sunny Day 1,867
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 12 hr Retailer 41
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at February 09 at 11:01AM EST

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC