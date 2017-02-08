Mary Lou Retton next up in ISU speaker Series

Mary Lou Retton, who won America's first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics in 1984, is coming to Indiana State University as part of the University Speaker Series on Feb. 28. Retton, who won the hearts of Americans with her performance at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, will speak at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.