Mary Lou Retton next up in ISU speaker Series
Mary Lou Retton, who won America's first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics in 1984, is coming to Indiana State University as part of the University Speaker Series on Feb. 28. Retton, who won the hearts of Americans with her performance at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, will speak at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nate Wells is an informant in Terre Haute
|2 min
|Haaaaa
|4
|Who made you smile today? (Nov '14)
|12 min
|Peep
|16
|Duke Energy Speaks With Forked Tongue...
|34 min
|Chief
|1
|Mary Page
|44 min
|Billy the goat
|1
|Bassett gets probation in marijuana case
|53 min
|Family
|8
|Shelbie
|1 hr
|Youknow
|5
|Civil War Is Coming to the U.S Are You Ready?
|1 hr
|Laptown
|4
|Rick Burger
|4 hr
|isu
|17
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|9 hr
|Macho Man
|40
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Sunny Day
|1,867
|
|Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t...
|12 hr
|Retailer
|41
