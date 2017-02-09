Mark Bennett: Goodwill Valentine Date Night puts fashion sense, trust to test

Colorful: Meredith Osburn, retail operations director at Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, demonstrates the type of outfit she'd choose for her husband for the "Goodwill Valentine Date Night" challenge.Tribune-Star/Mark Bennett Colorful: Meredith Osburn, retail operations director at Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, demonstrates the type of outfit she'd choose for her husband for the "Goodwill Valentine Date Night" challenge.Tribune-Star/Mark Bennett Some women would wake up in a cold sweat after dreaming of wearing, in public, a clothes ensemble picked out by their guy. Seriously, Goodwill's creative idea could serve as a fun exercise in trust-building and inhibition-lowering for couples, all while supporting a good cause.

