Man serving 2 life terms gets 50 years more in murder plot
A man serving two life sentences for causing a massive Indianapolis house explosion has had 50 years added to his prison time for trying to have a witness killed. A Marion County judge ordered the additional sentence Wednesday against 47-year-old Mark Leonard.
