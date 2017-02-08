Man serving 2 life terms gets 50 year...

Man serving 2 life terms gets 50 years more in murder plot

9 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A man serving two life sentences for causing a massive Indianapolis house explosion has had 50 years added to his prison time for trying to have a witness killed. A Marion County judge ordered the additional sentence Wednesday against 47-year-old Mark Leonard.

