Man faces sentencing in abduction sla...

Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of Indiana toddler

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 16 hrs ago, titled Man faces sentencing in abduction slaying of Indiana toddler. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A judge is set to decide whether to accept the guilty plea of a southern Indiana man who admitted to kidnapping and killing a 15-month-old girl. If the Owen County judge accepts the plea agreement Monday, 23-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer would be sentenced to 60 years in prison in Shaylyn Ammerman's death.

News to know

Terre Haute, IN

#1 16 hrs ago
Same as the rest of these filthy pigs

One of the biggest reasons it's all thru Hollywood and our Government.

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/42108748/ns/us_news...

https://www.google.com/amp/yournewswire.com/j...

Watch Video below for a big awakening!

https://youtu.be/Dgh0xLWgA0w
Terre Haute, IN

