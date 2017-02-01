Man charged in murder-for-hire case acquitted in 2 deaths
An Indianapolis man charged in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the fatal shootings of four men in early 2014 has been found not guilty in two of the deaths. The Indianapolis Star reports a jury acquitted 24-year-old John Means on Wednesday in the February 2014 slayings of Julius Douglas and Carlos Jefferson.
