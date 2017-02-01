Man charged in murder-for-hire case a...

Man charged in murder-for-hire case acquitted in 2 deaths

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indianapolis man charged in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the fatal shootings of four men in early 2014 has been found not guilty in two of the deaths. The Indianapolis Star reports a jury acquitted 24-year-old John Means on Wednesday in the February 2014 slayings of Julius Douglas and Carlos Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rezoning for grocery retailer one step closer t... 20 min Retailer 9
Angela Poff 1 hr JokeR 9
Thanks Dr Tony Nasser who hired us to dance at ... 1 hr Daphne and friends 1
Chandler Coronell (Mar '14) 2 hr Paulie 23
Amanda Helton (Oct '14) 2 hr LaQuentin 24
Morgan messenger? 4 hr Frank 5
Police car chase tonight 4 hr Punisher 1
Which Terre Haute Business's to avoid (Oct '13) 6 hr Good2know 99
TH South Principal is Psychotic 8 hr TH South a Teacher 10
VCSC closed meetings Tuesday 18 hr Public Education 11
ISU Basketball 19 hr Angry Tax Paying ... 28
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 23 hr Rep 1,847
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC