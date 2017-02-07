Man arrested in 'pistol whipping' attack

An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the armed robbery of two people who gave the man a ride early today. Justin Tyler, 22, was arrested after the 2:30 a.m. incident when he was found at Third and Chestnut streets.

