Man arrested in 'pistol whipping' attack
An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the armed robbery of two people who gave the man a ride early today. Justin Tyler, 22, was arrested after the 2:30 a.m. incident when he was found at Third and Chestnut streets.
|
