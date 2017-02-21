Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing F...

Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Church

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Wednesday morning around 6:00 am city police officers from the Terre Haute Police Department were called to a home on Hampton Ave to recover some stolen property. Police say that a woman said that here ex-boyfriend, 21 year old Riley Latham was watching their infant child while she was at work when he sent her a text message saying that he had done something bad She left work to check on the child and when she arrived at her Riley home she found that Latham has left the house and had broken into the church at 3000 College Ave, and stole several items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 5 min Hallie 3
Ron Cronkhite? (Dec '15) 8 min EdDennis51 12
Hillary Emails Pedo Papers 19 min Norma 2
Chad Kreamer 54 min justcurious 15
Warren Village 1 hr Dumb dumb 5
Add A Word / Drop A Word (Nov '10) 1 hr _Zoey_ 5,263
Say No To Islam and Muslims 1 hr Moooooslums 16
anyone know what happened to alex kraemer? (Nov '15) 4 hr Jessica 25
Patrece Dayton, no rings 9 hr Master-bates 6
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 16 hr iloveblackyogapants 1,900
West vigo principal Wed calm voice 10
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC