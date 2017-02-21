Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Church

Wednesday morning around 6:00 am city police officers from the Terre Haute Police Department were called to a home on Hampton Ave to recover some stolen property. Police say that a woman said that here ex-boyfriend, 21 year old Riley Latham was watching their infant child while she was at work when he sent her a text message saying that he had done something bad She left work to check on the child and when she arrived at her Riley home she found that Latham has left the house and had broken into the church at 3000 College Ave, and stole several items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.